10 lakh cases of corona in 12 days, number of infected crosses 50 lakhs. 1 million cases of coronavirus crossed the 5 million mark in India in just 12 days

India

oi-Rahul Kumar

| Published: Wednesday, September 16, 2020, 7:21 PM [IST]

New Delhi. In the case of Corona contamination, India ranks second after America. India has the highest number of cases reported every day in the past week. Today there are more than five million cases of infection in the country. In the past 24 hours, 90,123 new cases were reported and 1,290 people died. Most importantly, the cases have increased from 40 lakh to 50 lakh in just 12 days. That is to say, 10 lakh new cases have been reported in 12 days.

These four countries at the forefront of the corona vaccine race know the important things to do with them

Coronavirus India Update: Corona Cases Exceeded 50 Lakhs in Country, Know Full Update | Infinity hindi

The first 10 million corona cases in the country were reported in 107. Reached 10 to 20 lakhs in 21 days. After this, it had passed 30 lakhs in 16 days and 40 lakhs in 13 days. At the same time, it took only 11 days to exceed the figure of 50 lakhs after 40 lakhs. India is the second most affected country in the world in total active cases and total corona cases. When we talk about the death rate, India ranks third in the world in terms of deaths.

In the last 24 hours, 94,372 new cases have been registered, increasing the number of infected in the country to 47,54,357. Of these, 9,73,175 cases are active, while 37.02,596 patients are cured. So far, 78,586 people have died across the country as a result of the Corona epidemic. Worldwide, every corona has one Indian patient. While one in eleven coronation patients worldwide is Indian.

First coronavirus vaccine from Russia on August 12, knows all about it

The largest number of cases in the country come from Maharashtra. In the past 24 hours, there were 22,084 new cases and the number of people infected in the state has risen to 10,37,765. In Maharashtra, 391 people have died in the last 24 hours. In India the recovery rate has improved. The recovery rate has been reduced to 78.53%. There is no improvement in mortality. He is still at 1.63%. On September 16, the death toll in India was 82,091. On August 6, 41 thousand 641 persons had died. This means the death toll has also doubled in 41 days.

Report: 20% cases of heart problems increase due to corona epidemic

Possibility of torrential rains in many states of the country, 3 day warning issued, see the whole list came to the rescue of Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan, cheated, said user – why not explain to wife, Jaya Bachchan statement aroused political pride On Jaya Bachchan’s statement, security extended beyond Jalsa, Ranveer Shourie said: “You don’t understand this whole game, Sonam Kapoor came to support Jaya Bachchan’s speech, I want to be like Bollywood.” Sushant case: Home Office releases statement in Drugs Connection case: Court sent drug trafficker Chris Costa to NCB custody on Sept. 17, Kangana filed 92-page petition against BMC in Supreme Court demanding compensation for so many crores of the country . Alert to heavy rain in many states of Delhi, but the mercury rose in Delhi because of the humid heat, the Bollywood actress came to support Riya Chakraborty, the Bollywood actress spoke at the media case – “This is the end of humanity in Maharashtra because of ‘hooliganism’ Politics, Uddhav Sarkar case of assault of ex-soldier reopened for Bollywood in 2016 Jaya Bachchan got angry when she called the gutter, said – shame, holes in the plate you eat

To get the latest news from Oneindia. Receive news updates all day long.

Allow notifications

You have already subscribed