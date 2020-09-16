(2020-2025) Animal Parasiticides Market: Boehringer Ingelheim, Bayer Ag, Elanco Animal Health, Merck, Zoetis, Virbac, Ceva Sante Animale, Vetoquinol S.A and Others.

The Animal Parasiticides Market report shows the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share and the market by type and application. The report deeply described by experts team and made full report on Animal Parasiticides Market with Forecasts 2025.

The Animal Parasiticides Market is expected to reach USD 13.7 Billion by 2025 from USD 9.7 Billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2020 to 2025. This report spread across 212 pages, profiling 21 companies and supported with 209 tables and 41 figures are now available in this research.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Animal Parasiticides Market:

Boehringer Ingelheim

Bayer Ag

Elanco Animal Health

Merck

Zoetis

Virbac

Ceva Santé Animale

Vetoquinol S.A.

Petiq

Chanelle Pharma

Eco Animal Health

Abbey Animal Health

Zydus Animal Health

Norbrook Holdings

Smartvet Holdings

Bimeda

Ucbvet

Bovicure Pharma

Hatvet Pharma

Ashish Life Science (Als)

Lutim Pharma

In the market, by type, ecto parasiticides are expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth of this segment is attributed to the growing number of innovative products for animals in the ecto parasiticides category.

The Latin American region is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the rapid growth in livestock animal population and the increasing consumption of meat and milk in this region.

Competitive Landscape of Animal Parasiticides Market:

1 Overview

2 Market Evaluation Framework

3 Market Share Analysis

3.1 Market Share Analysis: Animal Parasiticides Market

4 Competitive Leadership Mapping

4.1 Visionary Leaders

4.2 Innovators

4.3 Dynamic Differentiators

4.4 Emerging Companies

5 Competitive Situation And Trends

5.1 Product Launches/Approvals

5.2 Expansions

5.3 Acquisitions & Divestitures

5.4 Agreements & Alliances

