After demonetization, devotees donated 50 crore old banknotes to Tirupati Balaji temple, TTD asks center After demonetization, devotees donated 50 crore old banknotes to Tirupati temple. TTD calls on Center

| Published: Wednesday, September 16, 2020, 6:07 PM [IST]

New Delhi. The demonstration is scheduled for four years in November this year, but there is still a stockpile of old 500 and 1000 notes in many parts of the country. The Tirupati Balaji Temple in Andhra Pradesh is also facing a similar problem. In fact, 50 crores rupees received as an offering from the devotees who visited the temple has now become zero after demonetization. Now Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) has asked the central government to issue new banknotes in exchange for these notes.

In the same order, TTD President YV Subba Reddy met with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday and requested permission to deposit 50 crore old currency with banks. YV Subba Reddy has also demanded an exemption in the Special Protection Force GST. Let us know that PM Modi announced demonetization at 8 p.m. on November 16, 2016 while addressing the country. From noon on the night of November 16, old 1000 rupees and 500 rupees banknotes were banned across the country.

But in the meantime, devotees continued to donate old banknotes in Tirupati temple even after number 16, with the result that 1.8 lakh banknotes worth Rs 1,000 were found in the temple’s donation box which was worth Rs 18 crore . At the same time, 6.34 lakh 500 rupee notes were found, the total value of which was 31.7 crores. That is, the total value of such a noto was about 50 crores. The chairman of TTD, who is the victim of the old banknote, had applied for exemption from the GST for SPF services from the central government from April 1 to September 2020. Nirmala Sitharaman has appealed that exemption in GST TTD will help to perform social, economic and spiritual tasks with ease.

