Akhilesh follows the online campaign, SP digitized in UP to challenge BJP. SP goes digital in UP to challenge BJP, Akhilesh Yadav himself follows online campaigns

SP goes digital, employees engaged in trending hashtag

On Monday, activists from the Samajwadi Party demonstrated on the streets in all districts about unemployment in Uttar Pradesh. At the same time, the party was also trending #NoMoreBJP on microblogging site Twitter. This is a new experience for a party like SP. Akhilesh Yadav’s party is now preparing to run such a hashtag campaign on a regular basis so that it can challenge the central and UP BJP government both on the street and on social media and oppose their policies. According to The Print, party sources have said that party workers are now being motivated to thwart BJP’s IT cell so that they can act as digital forces for the party.

Akhilesh himself follows the digital campaign

Currently, most of the volunteers selected by the party for such a digital campaign are students and are being informed to evolve the hashtag through the WhatsApp group and are asked to go viral. According to the information, party chairman Akhilesh Yadav follows such a digital campaign every day. He receives feedback from the party office itself via video conferences and is working on a strategy to strengthen the party’s road to social media. He also tweeted with #NoMoreBJP.

SP’s new strategy

Party leader and spokesperson Juhi Singh said the hashtag #NoMoreBJP is our own social media campaign. We will use it to vigorously address 6 major issues of UP. These 6 issues include troubled farmers, expensive education, rising unemployment, privatization corruption, attack on reservation, restrictions on free registration of Dalit students for B.Ed entrance exams in UP. He has said the party will continue the social media campaign with different hashtags against the BJP government on different days. He says that now in the digital world it is necessary to protest. ‘That’s why we place so much emphasis on trending via the hashtag.’

Ready to use a hashtag on PM’s birthday too?

According to sources, the SPs also plan to hit the National Unemployment Day trend on September 17, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday. However, party spokesman Juhi Singh has said such a thing has not been officially decided at party level. On September 9, the Samajwadi party had supported the ‘9 minutes at 9 a.m.’ camp run by students who showed up for competitions and were looking for work. The state president of the student unit Digvijay Singh Dev has said that in the present day and age it is necessary to protest against the government both on the street and on social media. He says the SP student unit has thousands of volunteers who are active on social media.