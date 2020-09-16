Bank regulation (amendment) bill, 2020 adopted in Lok Sabha; Finance Minister will protect the bill of bills. Banking Regulations (Amendment) Bill, 2020 passed by Lok Sabha

India

oi-Rahul Kumar

| Published: Wednesday, September 16, 2020, 8:57 PM [IST]

New Delhi. The central government passed the 2020 banking ordinance amendment to the Lok Sabha on Wednesday during the monsoon session. In the Lok Sabha, the finance minister said that the bill for the banking regulation (amendment) does not regulate cooperative banks. The regulation of cooperative banks has been with the RBI since 1965. We are not doing anything new. What is new is in the interest of the depositors.

In this bill, a provision has been made to bring cooperative banks in line with changes in the banking sector through better management and good regulations to protect the interests of savers. This bill has replaced the regulation relating to it. When asked by the members of the opposition parties whether the states were discussed, the Minister of Finance said that the subjects on the competitor list should be discussed with the states, but it is the Union list and for that Consultation with the states is not required.

Explain that this bill gives the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) the right to make changes to the management of cooperative banks if necessary. This will protect the interests of ordinary people who deposit their money with cooperative banks. The bill states that RBI will be given the right to draw up a plan for changes in the management of cooperative banks without stopping their regular functioning. Agricultural cooperatives or cooperatives that are mainly active in the agricultural sector do not fall under the scope of this bill.

At the same time, the opposition called this bill an interference in the rights of states towards cooperative organizations. Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary claimed the government was trying to privatize cooperative banks. He said this would jeopardize the autonomy of cooperative banks. It is noteworthy that the gross non-performing assets (NPA) of cooperative banks increased from 7.27 percent in March 2019 to 10 percent in March 2020 and 277 UCBs reported losses in fiscal year 2018-19.

10 lakh cases of corona in 12 days, number of crosses infected 50 lakh

Because of Corona, the bill with a 30 percent cut in the salary of MPs in the Lok Sabha was passed by Ravi Kishan, with the Union minister said – Jaya ji doesn’t say what it is on the issue of migrant workers, Rahul said – ‘ I have seen death, There is a Modi government that has not been reported ‘Rajnath Singh may make a statement today on the issue of tension in parliament, Monsoon Session: Ravi Kishan has raised the drug issue in Bollywood, said: China, Pakistan plotting parliamentary session: Lockdown 29 lakhs corona case, government made bold decision: Health minister riot in Parliament over Question Time, Ranjan said – This is an attempt to strangle democracy, but Rajnath Singh gave this answer to the statement by the Lok Sabha Secretariat on the abolition of Question Time. The day will answer 160 questions, the government will answer the written questions in Question Time, after opposition from the Center, the Center has decided the monsoon session: Corona changes the time of the House of Representatives, Question Time can run from September 14 to October 1 of the States. The monsoon session will be organized in the Corona period from September 10 What is the monsoon session of the Parliament, there will be a change that has not happened in history

To get the latest news from Oneindia. Receive news updates all day long.

Allow notifications

You have already subscribed