Boat sunk in Kota’s Chambal River, killing 12, PM Modi expressed grief. Prime Minister Modi expresses his fear during the boat tragedy in Rajasthan

New Delhi. A serious accident occurred in Kota district of Rajasthan after a boat carrying about three dozen people drowned in the Chambal River. The already damaged boat was carrying 35 people. These included a dozen women and about half a dozen children. Rescue workers arrived at the information of the accident and safely evacuated 19 people. At the same time, the bodies of 12 people were recovered. 4 people are currently missing. The missing persons are searched. Given the situation, a team of doctors from Kota was called and the post-mortem of the bodies was done on the spot.

Rajasthan Chambal Boat Accident: 14 Dead Bodies Found, CM Explains Compensation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his condolences to the victims of the boating accident in Kota. He tweeted and comforted the families of the dead. He wrote in the tweet: I am sorry to see the boat capsize in Rajasthan’s Kota. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones in the accident. At the same time, CM Ashok Gehlot announced a 1 lakh help for the family of the deceased.

