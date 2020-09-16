Building Integrated Photovoltaics Market 2020 Size, Dynamics & Forecast Report to 2026

COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Building Integrated Photovoltaics Market report published by Value Market Research provides a detailed market analysis comprising market size, share, value, growth and trends for the period 2019-2026. The report encompasses data regarding market share and recent developments by key players. Moreover, this market report also covers regional and country markets in detail.

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the building integrated photovoltaics market include AGC Solar, Belectric, Heliatek GmbH, Carmanah Technologies Corporation, Dyesol Ltd. (Greatcell Solar Limited), Hanergy Holding Group Limited, Ertex solartechnik GmbH, ISSOL sa, Canadian Solar Inc., Onyx Solar Energy S.L., Tesla Inc., NanoPV Solar Inc., Solaria Corporation, BIPVco Limited, Solaxess. This section includes a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers & acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Dynamics

The global building-integrated photovoltaic system market is expanding rapidly, owing to increasing adoption for eco-friendly building construction, and growing preference to utilize solar energy for electricity generation. Increasing government initiatives for building integrated photovoltaics is further supporting the market. The characteristic features of the building-integrated photovoltaic system over conventional PV systems, such as cost-effectiveness, enhanced energy generation, thermal insulation, and structural stability, contribute to the growth of the market. The COVID-19 pandemic is likely to hinder the global building integrated photovoltaics system market owing to stand still building construction activities and disrupted supply chain.

The report covers Porter’s Five Forces Model, Market Attractiveness Analysis and Value Chain analysis. These tools help to get a clear picture of the industry’s structure and evaluate the competition attractiveness at a global level.

Additionally, these tools also give inclusive assessment of each application/product segment in the global market of building integrated photovoltaics.

Market Segmentation

The entire Building Integrated Photovoltaics market has been sub-categorized into technology, application, end-user. The report provides an analysis of these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. This research study will keep marketer informed and helps to identify the target demographics for a product or service.

By Technology

C-Si

Thin Film

Others

By Application

Roofs

Walls

Glass

Façade

Others

By End-Use

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Regional Analysis

This section covers regional segmentation which accentuates on current and future demand for building integrated photovoltaics market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand for individual application segment across all the prominent regions.

