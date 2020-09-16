Chelating Agents Market Expected to Grow at 8.4 Billion In Revenue by 2025- New study

The Global Chelating Agents Market size is projected to grow from USD 6.8 Billion in 2020 to USD 8.4 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Chelating Agents Market:

BASF (Germany)

Dow (US)

Nouryon (Netherlands)

Kemira Oyj (Finland)

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation (Japan)

Hexion (US)

ADM (US)

Ascend Performance Materials (US)

MilliporeSigma (US)

Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd. (Japan)

The objective of readily biodegradable chelating agents is to attain sustainability. The demand for cleaning products, such as surface cleaners, detergents, and personal care products, such as soaps, shampoos, and potable water, is continuously on the rise. Growth in the consumption of these personal care and cleaning products; the necessity of maintaining proper hygiene at workplaces, homes, and commercial spaces; and safety provided by the product are the major factors propelling the demand for biodegradable chelating agents.

Chelating agents are used in cleaning formulations for their effective functioning by preventing the minerals prevalent in hard water from meddling with the cleaning process. In addition, chelating agents also improve shelf-life, prevent allergies related to nickel or chromium, maintain color, provide antimicrobial effect, and help in scale removal.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type – Tier 1: 25%, Tier 2: 50%, and Tier 3: 25%

By Designation – C Level: 30%, D Level: 20%, Others: 50%

By Region – Europe: 30%, APAC: 25%, North America: 20%, South America: 15%, Middle East & Africa: 10%

