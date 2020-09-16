China’s bad maneuvers on LAC, Punjabi songs played on speakers know what the whole game is about. China Puts Up Speakers At LAC’s Finger 4, Plays Punjabi Songs For Indian Troops, Know The Brain Game Of The Chinese Army

China wants to put cyclical pressure on Indian soldiers

According to the news published in the Hindustan Times, on August 29-30, the Chinese army was badly wounded by the Indian army on the south shore of Pangong Lake. After this, Chinese soldiers had taken armored cars to scare the Indian soldiers. Despite this, when the Indian soldiers did not move an inch, China has now moved on. The Chinese army also plays Punjabi songs by placing a speaker on Finger 4 of Pangong Lake. Since the platoon of Sikh or Punjabi soldiers is stationed here, the Chinese army plays such songs under psychological pressure.

China adopts policies written in ‘Art of War’ book

China is working on its thousands of years old strategy. Chinese military strategist Sun Xu wrote in his famous book ‘Art of War’ in the sixth century BC that the best fighting skills are those that are gained without fighting. Working on his strategy, communist party leaders such as the Chinese military and the Global Times are waging a psychological war against Indian soldiers in Ladakh.

1962 war also China did this

According to a former Chief of the Indian Army, the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) used speaker tactics in the Western and Eastern regions in the 1962 war and during the 1967 Nathu La clash. Indian soldiers were confused when they played the Punjabi songs on Finger 4. The former army chief said Punjab soldiers had taken command in the high hills of Finger 4.

Efforts to provoke the military against the government are in full swing

With the help of these speakers, China is trying to convince the Indian soldiers of the tricks of their political leadership. The Chinese soldiers explain to the Indian soldiers in pure Hindi that the decision of the Indian leaders to deploy them at such a high altitude in such a cold winter is meaningless. China’s strategy has been to undermine the confidence of Indian troops and create troop discontent. The Chinese army tells Indian soldiers never to eat hot food.