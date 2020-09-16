Defense Minister Rajnath Singh will make a statement in Rajya Sabha tomorrow on the border dispute between Indo and China. Rajnath Sing makes a statement on the border issue between India and China in Rajya Sabha on September 17.

New Delhi. Defense Secretary Rajnath Singh will issue a statement Thursday on the Indochinese border dispute in the state. Previously, Rajnath Singh made a statement in the Lok Sabha about the ongoing tension over the NAC. During his statement in the Lok Sabha, Rajnath Singh said, “Since April, the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) of China has been adamant in East Ladakh.” In addition, he assures the House that the status quo of the LAC will under no circumstances be changed. The Defense Minister also paid tribute to the 20 Indian soldiers who were tortured in parliament in the Galvan Valley on June 15.

To get the latest news from Oneindia. Receive news updates all day long.

Allow notifications

You have already subscribed