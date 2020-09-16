Digital Ad Fraud Detection Software Market 2020 Size, Key Players & Forecast Report to 2026

COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Digital Ad Fraud Detection Software Market report published by Value Market Research provides a detailed market analysis comprising market size, share, value, growth and trends for the period 2019-2026. The report encompasses data regarding market share and recent developments by key players. Moreover, this market report also covers regional and country markets in detail.

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the digital ad fraud detection software market include White Ops, DoubleVerify, Confiant, IAS (Integral Ad Science), Forensiq by Impact, Pixalate. This section includes a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers & acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Dynamics

The global digital ad fraud detection software market is escalating owing to increased incidences of cyber frauds and cyber-attacks, swelling revenue loss due to frauds, growing internet penetration, and increasing online shopping. The introduction and application of artificial intelligence and machine learning in fraud detection and prevention techniques are further supporting the market. During and after the COVID-19 pandemic, the digital ad fraud detector software market is anticipated to proliferate due to accelerated digital technology and digital banking for payments, increased demand for secured digital payment, and increased online purchases avoid contact.

The report covers Porter’s Five Forces Model, Market Attractiveness Analysis and Value Chain analysis. These tools help to get a clear picture of the industry’s structure and evaluate the competition attractiveness at a global level.

Additionally, these tools also give inclusive assessment of each application/product segment in the global market of digital ad fraud detection software.

Market Segmentation

The entire Digital Ad Fraud Detection Software market has been sub-categorized into product, application, and end-user. The report provides an analysis of these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. This research study will keep marketer informed and helps to identify the target demographics for a product or service.

By Product

On-premises

Cloud

By Applications

Individual

Small Enterprises(10 to 49 Employees)

Medium-sized Enterprises(50 to 249 Employees)

Large Enterprises(Employ 250 or More People)

Regional Analysis

This section covers regional segmentation which accentuates on current and future demand for digital ad fraud detection software market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand for individual application segment across all the prominent regions.

