Disposable Medical Gloves Market 2020 Size, Trends & Forecast Report to 2026

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the disposable medical gloves market include Ansell Ltd., Top Glove Corporation Bhd, Hartalega Holding Bhd, Molnlycke Health Care AB, Cardinal Health, Kossan Rubber Industries, Dynarex Corporation, Elite Surgical, KANAM Latex Industries Pvt Ltd., Halyard Health, Romsons. This section includes a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers & acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Dynamics

The global disposable medical gloves are mainly driven by increasing awareness of hygiene and safety from hospital-acquired infection, accelerating pressure to improve healthcare standards, and technological advancement. Besides, to reduce healthcare costs by emphasizing fast recovery, focus on the safety of post-surgery care, and stringent implementation of infection-control programs to prevent the risk of disease transmission in hospitals are also fuelling the growth of the market. However, high costs involved in raw material and production of gloves, stringent manufacturing regulations, and concerns related to allergies and discomfort are factors hampering the growth of the market.

Market Segmentation

The entire disposable medical gloves market has been sub-categorized into material, category, application and end-user. The report provides an analysis of these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. This research study will keep marketer informed and helps to identify the target demographics for a product or service.

By Material

Latex

Synthetic

By Category

Powdered

Non-Powdered

By Application

Surgical

Examination

By End-User

Hospital and Clinic

Home Healthcare

Primary Care facilities

Others

Regional Analysis

This section covers regional segmentation which accentuates on current and future demand for disposable medical gloves market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand for individual application segment across all the prominent regions.

