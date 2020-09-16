Electric Water Heater Market 2020 Size, Trends & Forecast Report to 2026

COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Electric Water Heater Market report published by Value Market Research provides a detailed market analysis comprising market size, share, value, growth and trends for the period 2019-2026. The report encompasses data regarding market share and recent developments by key players. Moreover, this market report also covers regional and country markets in detail.

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the electric water heater market include A.O. Smith, AquaMAX, Ariston, Atwood, Bosch, Bradford White Corporation, Eemax, General Electric (GE), Haier Electronics, Havells, Hubbell, Kenmore, Marey Heater Corp, Racold, Reliance Water Heaters, Rheem Manufacturing Company, State Water Heaters, Stiebel Eltron, Others. This section includes a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers & acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Dynamics

The prime factors driving the global electric water heater market include growing urbanization, increasing residential and commercial projects, and industrial construction projects. Increasing demand for electric water heaters for domestic applications such as cooking, bathing and cleaning, and commercial applications such as hospitals and hotels contributes to the growth of the market. Many industries are opting for electric heaters to fulfill their need for hot water during production processes resulting in increased demand for the electric heaters. Moreover, factors such as the introduction of innovative products such as instant water heaters, and growing adoption for smart homes are fuelling the market. The COVID19 pandemic is likely to hamper the global market owing to reduced production and disrupted supply chain.

Market Segmentation

By Product

Storage water heaters

Non-storage/tankless water heaters

By Application

Commercial

Residential

Regional Analysis

This section covers regional segmentation which accentuates on current and future demand for electric water heater market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand for individual application segment across all the prominent regions.

