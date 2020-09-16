Encryption Software Market History, Overview and Future Developments by 2025 Analysis and Forecast- New Study

The Encryption Software Market report shows the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share and the market by type and application. The report deeply described by experts team and made full report on Encryption Software Market with Forecasts 2025.

The Global Encryption Software Market size to grow from USD 9.8 Billion in 2020 to USD 20.1 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 15.5% during 2020–2025.

Top Companies Profiled in the Encryption Software Market:

IBM (US)

Microsoft (US)

Symantec (US)

Thales e-Security (France)

Trend Micro (Japan)

Sophos (UK)

Check Point (Israel)

Micro Focus (UK)

McAfee (US)

Dell (US)

WinMagic (US)

ESET (US)

Cryptomathic (Denmark)

Bitdefender (Romania)

Stormshield (France)

CipherCloud (US)

The encryption software market is segmented on the basis of component (software and services).The services segment is expected to grow at a faster pace during the forecast period. There is a strong requirement for encryptio3en software related services to tackle specific needs. The encryption services enhance the security portfolio of enterprises and safeguard their system from unauthorized access, exploitation, and data loss.

The encryption software market by applicationhas subsegmentsof disk encryption, file/folder encryption, database encryption, communication encryption, and cloud encryption.The cloud encryption segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the increasing number of organizations moving toward the cloud for achieving cost savings, agility, and flexibility, although this is also making their critical data more vulnerable to cyberattacks.

