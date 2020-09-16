Fiber Bragg Grating Market 2020 Size, Trends & Forecast Report to 2026

COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Fiber Bragg Grating Market report published by Value Market Research provides a detailed market analysis comprising market size, share, value, growth and trends for the period 2019-2026. The report encompasses data regarding market share and recent developments by key players. Moreover, this market report also covers regional and country markets in detail.

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the fiber bragg grating market include Advanced Optics Solutions GmbH, Micron Optics, Proximion AB, HBM FiberSensing, ITF Technologies, Inc., FBGS Technologies GmbH, Technica, iXFiber, GEOPTEX bvba (FOS&S), Alnair Labs Corporation ABB Ltd. This section includes a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers & acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Dynamics

A vast industrial sector demands high-quality sensors for the measurement of multiple parameters such as temperature, pressure, load, strain acceleration, and many others. Fibres Bragg Gratings are used in various industries, including aerospace, oil and gas, electronics and semiconductors, geotechnical and civil, and automotive, medical, and others. The global FBG market is expected to experience significant growth owing to a wide range of applications in various sectors. Furthermore, the use of FBG in telecommunications anticipated boosting the global market. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the FBG market is expected to drive steadily; however, supply chain disturbance and declined production rate likely to cause some restraints.

Market Segmentation

By Product Type

FBG Filter

FBG Sensor

By Application

Sensing

Measuring

Monitoring

Others

By End-User

Telecommunication

Aerospace

Energy & Utilities

Transportation

Others

Regional Analysis

This section covers regional segmentation which accentuates on current and future demand for fiber bragg grating market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand for individual application segment across all the prominent regions.

