Flavored Powder Drinks Market 2020 Size, Growth Factors & Forecast Report to 2026

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the flavored powder drinks market include Mondelēz International, Inc., Nestle SA, Coca-Cola, Gatorade Company, Inc., VV Group, Bristol-Myers Squibb de Mexico SA de CV, Mars Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Rasna International, Kanegrade Ltd., Associated British Foods Plc. This section includes a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers & acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Dynamics

The market is primarily driven by raising awareness about the health benefits of flavored powder drinks products across the globe. Furthermore, rising population, growing health issue, a rising standard of living and disposable income are few factors that boost the market growth. In addition to this, the rising demand for flavored powdered drinks among the working population and youth due to a hectic lifestyle is another factor supporting market growth. However, the high cost of the product may hamper the global market’s growth.

Market Segmentation

The entire flavored powder drinks market has been sub-categorized into product type and distribution channel. The report provides an analysis of these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. This research study will keep marketer informed and helps to identify the target demographics for a product or service.

By Product Type

Chocolate-Based Flavoured Powder Drinks

Malt-Based Hot Drinks

Non-Chocolate-Based Flavoured Powder Drinks

By Distribution Channel

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Discount Stores

Mass Grocery Retailers

Wholesale Club Stores

Foodservice

Others

Regional Analysis

This section covers regional segmentation which accentuates on current and future demand for flavored powder drinks market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand for individual application segment across all the prominent regions.

