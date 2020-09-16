Flexible Battery Market Detailed Analysis 2020-2025: Samsung SDI, LG Chem, Enfucell Oy Ltd, Blue Spark Technologies, Apple Inc, Panasonic and Others.

The Flexible Battery Market report shows the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share and the market by type and application. The report deeply described by experts team and made full report on Flexible Battery Market with Forecasts 2025.

The Flexible Battery Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 24.7% from 2020 to 2025, reaching USD 296 Million by 2025 from USD 98 Million in 2020. This report spread across 161 pages, profiling 08 companies and supported with 102 tables and 47 figures are now available in this research.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Flexible Battery Market:

Samsung SDI (South Korea)

LG Chem (South Korea)

Enfucell Oy Ltd. (Finland)

Blue Spark Technologies (US)

Apple Inc. (US)

Panasonic (Japan)

Ultralife Corporation (US)

Bright Volt (US)

Imprint Energy (US)

Energy Diagnostics (UK)

Jenax (South Korea)

The single-use flexible batteries, such as printed batteries, are used in products without high power requirements and with a limited lifespan. These batteries are used in smart packaging, smart cards, and medical and cosmetic patches, as they have slower self-discharge time than rechargeable thin-film batteries.

Continuously increasing demand for IoT-enabled devices and portable consumer electronics in countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea is driving the growth of the flexible battery market in APAC. The popularity of the next-generation smart cards is rapidly increasing in APAC, thereby driving the demand for flexible batteries to be integrated with smart cards as power sources.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type:Tier 1 =25 %, Tier 2 =40%, and Tier 3 =35%

By Designation: C-level Executives =72% and Others =28%

By Region: North America = 32%, Europe = 30%, APAC = 24%, and RoW =14%

Competitive Landscape of Flexible Battery Market:

1 Introduction

2 Market Ranking Analysis

3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

3.1 Visionary Leaders

3.2 Dynamic Differentiators

3.3 Innovators

3.4 Emerging Companies

4 Competitive Situations And Trends

4.1 Acquisitions And Agreements, 2017–2019

Research Coverage:

This research report categorizes the flexible battery market based on type, recharge ability, voltage, capacity, application, and region. The report describes the key drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities pertaining to this market, as well as the value chain and market ranking analysis.

