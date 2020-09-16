For 5 months, 12 DU university employees did not receive a salary, teachers opened front against the Delhi government. DU teachers initiate a 3-day strike against alleged non-payment of salaries in the past 5 months

India

oi-Rahul Kumar

| Updated: Wednesday, September 16, 2020, 10:25 PM [IST]

New Delhi. The employees of 12 government-funded colleges of Delhi University have not received a salary in the past 5 months. On Wednesday, teachers from the University of Delhi protested against the Delhi government. It was the first day of a three-day strike by the Delhi University Teachers Association (DUTA). Duta has called for a strike from September 16-18.

These four countries at the forefront of the corona vaccine race know the important things to do with them

Duta has called on all university teachers to join the strike on September 16, 17 and 18. DUTA Vice President Alok Ranjan Pandey said: “The government has made funds available for some colleges, but that is not enough, so the teachers’ union has decided to strike. We demand that the Delhi government understand the pain of teachers and release the scholarship. Now such a situation has arisen that the employee has difficulty in making a living without salary or pension.

Duta, he said, has taken legal action to thwart the attack on his fundamental right to livelihood. Some teachers at Delhi University filed a petition with the Supreme Court on Tuesday, ordering colleges to pay their salaries for the past four months. The petition states that in addition to these teachers, other academic and non-academic staff have not received the salary for May, June, July and August. Duta has written a letter to the Delhi government to release money to pay the salaries of 1,500 employees of 12 colleges he funded.

First coronavirus vaccine from Russia on August 12, knows all about it

Acharya Narendra Dev College, Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar College, Indira Gandhi Institute of Physical Education and Sports Sciences, Keshav College, Maharaja Agrasen College, Maharishi Valmiki College of Education, Bhaskaracharya College of 12 colleges affiliated to Delhi University and fully funded by AAP government Applied Science, Bhagini Nivedita College , Deen Dayal Upadhyay College, Aditi College Women’s College, Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Science for Women and Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies.

Ladakh Tension: Indian Army Gets New Hope In DBO, Connection Is 10,000 Years Old

Fear of torrential rain in many states of the country, 3-day warning issued, see full list, police filed 10,000 page indictment form in Delhi riots; Another disaster in Delhi between Corona left on the spot, scientists expressed concern that Modi’s government will not withdraw agricultural bills presented in Lok Sabha, farmers will protest in parliament today; Delhi riots: what are the statements of Yogendra Yadav, Apurvanand and Yechury Will you face the court? Rahul Gandhi said on Prashant Bhushan’s statement, ‘It has now been confirmed that RSS was behind the AAP’: alarm for heavy rains in many states of the country, but mercury soared in Delhi, Delhi Legislative Assembly summit committee because of humid heat But the MD of Facebook did not give this answer, Kejriwal said to the slum dwellers, no one can make you homeless until I’m alive Most of the corona testing is in Delhi, we gave the idea of ​​home insulation: Kejriwal

To get the latest news from Oneindia. Receive news updates all day long.

Allow notifications

You have already subscribed