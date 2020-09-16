Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) Testing Market 2020-2026 Strategic Insights, Share, Growth Accelerating || Leading Players – Abbott, Hologic Inc, Cepheid, Seegene Inc, Takara Bio Inc. DAAN Gene Co., Ltd. Of Sun Yat-sen University

A winning Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) Testing Market report comprises of data that can be pretty indispensable when it is about dominating the market or making a mark in the market as a latest emergent. The report studies and evaluates market drivers, market restraints, challenges, opportunities and key developments in the market. It also contains strategic profiling of top players in the market, wide-ranging analysis of their core competencies, and their strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and acquisitions which are applicable for the businesses. Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) Testing Market research report has systematic and comprehensive market research study that provides the facts and figures in the field of marketing.

Market Analysis: Global Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) Testing Market

Global human papilloma virus testing market is expected register a substantial CAGR of 5.5% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the increase in cancers due to human papillomavirus, growing awareness among people and increase in the rate of occurrence of HPV infections.

Key Market Competitors: Global Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) Testing Market ​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global human papilloma virus testing market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Agilent Technologies Inc, BD, QIAGEN, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Abbott, Hologic Inc, Cepheid, Seegene Inc, Takara Bio Inc. DAAN Gene Co., Ltd. Of Sun Yat-sen University, Promega Corporation, Greiner Bio One International GmbH, Enzo Biochem Inc, Norgen Biotek Corp., Diagcor Bioscience Incorporation Limited, Hybribio Limited, ZYTOVISION GmbH, MEDICAL & BIOLOGICAL LABORATORIES CO., LTD, Fujirebio US, Inc. and others.

Market Definition: Global Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) Testing Market ​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Human papillomavirus (HPV) is a kind of virus which is common in reproductive track among women and men. The virus is also responsible for the cervical cancer, which stands at fourth number among women. The infection transmits during the interval of intercourse and common in those who are sexually active. The testing of the virus through various methods/devices available in market at several centers such as hospitals and laboratories, defined as papilloma virus testing market.

Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) Testing Market Drivers

Increase in cancers due to human papillomavirus

Growing awareness among people about cervical cancer

Favorable government policies in healthcare

Increase in the rate of occurrence of HPV infections

Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) Testing Market Restraints

Devices are limited to women as men undergoing HPV testing have risk of infection with genital warts

Unwillingness among the people for HPV diagnosis test

Risk of life failure in case of over diagnosis of HPV testing

Segmentation: Global Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) Testing Market ​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) Testing Market : By Product

Consumables

Systems

Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) Testing Market : By Valence

Bivalent

Quadrivalent

Nonavalent

Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) Testing Market : By Indication

Cervical Cancer

Anal Cancer

Vaginal Cancer

Penile Cancer

Vulvar Cancer

Oropharyngeal Cancer

Genital Warts

Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) Testing Market : By Distribution Channel

Wholesalers

Physician Distributors

Government Entities

Public and Private Alliances

Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) Testing Market : By End User

Hospitals

Physicians’ Office Laboratories

Clinical Diagnostic Laboratories

Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) Testing Market : By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) Testing Market :

In July 2017, GlaxoSmithKline plc had been approved for the Cervarix in China. GlaxoSmithKline became the first organization which received the license of selling vaccine for human papillomavirus in China. The launch aimed to give preventive vaccine against cervical cancer for girls between the age group of 9-25 years.

In December 2015, Merck & Co., Inc. announced that FDA of U.S. had given approval for the use of vaccine, Gardasil 9, for an extended age among men for the human papillomavirus. Through Gardasil 9, Merck would provide the vaccine to men falling under the age range of 16-25 years for prevention of anal and penile cancers.

