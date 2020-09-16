Hypochlorous Acid Market 2020 Size, Share & Forecast Report to 2026

COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Hypochlorous Acid Market report published by Value Market Research provides a detailed market analysis comprising market size, share, value, growth and trends for the period 2019-2026. The report encompasses data regarding market share and recent developments by key players. Moreover, this market report also covers regional and country markets in detail.

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the hypochlorous acid market include BASF, Lenntech B.V., Arkema S.A., Nouryon, Lonza., Kuehne Company, Tosoh Corporation, Aditya Birla Chemicals, Surpass Chemical Company, Ultrapure HOCL, AGC Chemicals, Westlake Chemical Corporation, Tianjin Ruifuxin Chemical, Westlake Chemical Corporation. This section includes a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers & acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Dynamics

The market is primarily driven by rising demand for oxidizing and disinfecting agents to provide quality water across the globe. It is highly cost-effective and non-toxic to humans and animals. Hence, it is highly preferred in the water treatment industry. Apart from this, it is broadly used in the medical industry as a disinfectant agent. Furthermore, an increase in the occurrence of skin problems such as acne, scars, and cold sores owing to a rise in air pollution levels and changing dietary patterns may boost market share. Rising disposable income, growing consumer awareness related to personal hygiene, and the adverse effects of calcium salts in deodorants may increase hypochlorous acid market penetration in personal care products, thereby boosting the market growth.

Market Segmentation

The entire hypochlorous acid market has been sub-categorized into product type, applications and end-user. The report provides an analysis of these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. This research study will keep marketer informed and helps to identify the target demographics for a product or service.

By Product Type

Sodium Hypochlorite

Calcium Hypochlorite

Others

By Applications

Sanitizing Agent

Disinfecting

Oxidizing Agent

Others

By End-User

Water Treatment

Wound Management

Food & Beverages

Oil & Gas

Personal Care

Others

Regional Analysis

This section covers regional segmentation which accentuates on current and future demand for hypochlorous acid market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand for individual application segment across all the prominent regions.

