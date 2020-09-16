Industrial IoT Market Analysis And Demand With Forecast Overview To 2026 || Dassault Systèmes SE, Honeywell International Inc, Huawei Technologies Co, IBM Corporation, KUKA AG, NEC Corporation

Industrial IoT market is expected to reach market growth at a rate of 15.2% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Growing trend of processing the contextually rich and real-time data streams generated by IoT networks and sensors using machine learning and artificial intelligence are driving the growth of the market.

Implementation of IoT helps to save energy, waste and maintenance costs and improves workforce productivity and services, IoT technology has different application spanning from cites to automobiles, home automation and workshops. Adoption of IoT is becoming more prominent in manufacturing operational intelligence, remote servicing, predictive maintenance, remote monitoring.

The major players covered in the market industrial IoT market are Arm Limited, Cisco, Intel Corporation, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Rockwell Automation, Inc, ABB, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Dassault Systèmes SE, Honeywell International Inc, Huawei Technologies Co, IBM Corporation, KUKA AG, NEC Corporation, Bosch.IO GmbH, Siemens, PTC, among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Global and Industrial IoT Market Size

Industrial IoT market is segmented on the basis of device and technology, software, connectivity and vertical. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of device and technology, the industrial IoT market is segmented into sensors, RFID, industrial robotics, distributed control system, conditional monitoring, smart meters, smart beacon, yield monitoring, electronic shelf label, cameras, guidance & steering, GPS/GNAA, interface board, flow & application control device and networking technology.

On the basis of software, the industrial IoT market is segmented into PLM, MES SCADA, outage management system, distribution management system, visualization software, transit management software, retail management software, retail management software, remote patient monitoring and farm management system.

