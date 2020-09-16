Jaya Prada supported Ravi Kishan, who accused Jaya Bachchan of being political in drug cases. I fully support Ravi Kishan ji’s comments on drug trafficking, Jaya Bachchan ji does politics: Jaya Prada

New Delhi. Riya Chakraborty’s drug relationship in the Sushant Singh Rajput case has sparked a debate over the use of drugs in Bollywood. SP leader and actress Jaya Bachchan and BJP MP Ravi Kishan are face to face in this case. Ravi Kishan had said that Bollywood is a victim of drug addiction. In this case, BJP leader Jayaprada has supported Ravi Kishan. Speaking with the ANI news agency, Jayaprada said, “I fully support Ravi Kishan ji’s comment about protecting young people from drug trafficking / addiction problems.”

We must raise our voices against the use of drugs and we must protect our youth. While Jaya Prada addressed SP leader Jaya Prada said: I think Jaya Bachchan ji is politically concerned with this issue.

