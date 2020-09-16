Ladakh Tension: Indian Army Gets New Hope In DBO, Connection Is 10,000 Years Old. Ladakh Tension: The Indian Army gained new hope in DBO over a 10,000 year old lake

Groundwater exploration in Daulat Beg Oldi

The Indian army is seeking water for the soldiers in the Daulat Beg Oldi area of ​​Ladakh. Attempts are being made to search and excavate the 5,000 meter high mountain desert of East Ladakh. Daulat Beg Oldi is a remote and perhaps strategic position along the Line of Actual Control in East Ladakh, where Indian and Chinese forces have been stationed in confrontation positions since May this year. According to a report by India Today TV, the military has sought help from noted geologist Dr Ritesh Arya, who has also worked with the military on the peaks of Siachen Glacier and Battalik, to determine the presence of water in that uninhabited area. set. .

Success has been found all over eastern Ladakh

About his new campaign in the Daulat Beg Oldi region, Dr. Ritesh Arya said: ‘I just traveled to DBO. We spent 28 days from Kaoru to Tangal exploring all possibilities in DBO to develop groundwater supplies that are always available. Previously, Dr. Arya was successful in researching and developing groundwater resources for the military deployed in the very high-altitude cold mountain desert of Eastern Ladakh. According to Dr. Arya, we have passed Pangong Tso, Thakung, Chushul, Rejang La and Tangtse, apart from Galvan. ‘

The 10,000-year-old lake hopes to be alive

The geologists and the military hope that they will search for water in Daulat Beg Oldi too. He said: ‘Hydrogeological conditions seem favorable for the development of paleo channels for groundwater supplies in DBO. We may have to dig deeper, but we are confident that we will find water for our soldiers. Best of all, the geologist also hopes that Lake Palio can be reconstructed here, which happened 10,000 years ago in Daulat Beg Oldi. He says: “The reconstruction of Lake Paleo, where on the one hand the morale of the soldiers will increase and on the other hand tourism will be encouraged in the near future.”

The highest airstrip in the world in Daulat Beg Oldi

Please tell that Daulat Beg is the highest airstrip in the world in Oldi, which was built by the Indian Air Force. It is located near LAC in Depsang Valley. The Indian Air Force has landed its fighter jets and large cargo planes on the runway here. (Photos indicated)