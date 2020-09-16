Ladies will be able to stay safe even in the special 50 degree clothing they are given under the tension with China in Ladakh. Indian army jawans are getting multi-layered clothing in Ladakh amid tensions with China

Published: Wednesday, September 16, 2020

New Delhi. The Indian Army has been gathering the essential supplies during the ongoing confrontation with China on the line of de facto control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh. ANI news agency reports that army personnel have also been given several layers of clothing to avoid the Ladakh massacre. These clothes are very important for the safety of the soldiers placed in the front locations and experts tell them. According to army officers, these clothes will not only protect the soldiers in the weather, but they are also designed so that the enemy’s eyes cannot be on the soldiers.

Seals cannot get cold in tents

The clothes provided to the jaws are equipped with many types of equipment. With the help of these clothes, the jawans will be able to climb the mountains with ease and at the same time easily walk in the high-altitude areas. The first layer of this clothing has pants and a dark jacket, the second has a green jacket and pants. Likewise, in the third layer, the jawan will have to wear a white jacket and special types of shoes are included. The military has said that every soldier stationed at the height was given 21 types of items. These items contain special types of clothing and equipment. At the same time, special tents have been provided where the soldiers can stay. The soldiers in these tents can prevent freezing, even at temperatures of -50 degrees. These tents are also made of many types of layers. The tents are designed in such a way that the electricity requirements can be met by means of solar panels. In a few days, the winter season will start in the eastern Ladakh sector. The winters in Ladakh are very difficult and in such a situation those who are deployed at the forward locations receive all kinds of logistical support.

50,000 employees deployed to LAC

Currently 50,000 Indian soldiers are deployed on LAC. In winter, so many soldiers will be stationed there to face any kind of incendiary action by the People’s Liberation Army of China. Seals deployed in forward locations range from special winter clothing to rations, pool tents and portable heaters. Indian Air Force planes and army helicopters are constantly flying to Ladakh. All important goods are transported daily to the troops by cargo plane. The road to Ladakh is cut off from the rest of the country in winter and the army does not want to take any risks in such a situation. Photos from Ladakh unveiled on Tuesday show how the military is preparing to respond to China in this place. The Indian army has the largest oil depot in Ladakh and this depot is ready in all respects. Large oil tankers can be seen here.

