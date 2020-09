Medical Videoscope Market 2020-2025 Strategic Insights, Share, Growth Accelerating || Leading Players – Richard Wolf GMBH, Smith & Nephew PLC, Conmed Corporation, Welch Allyn, Inc., XION GMBH

A winning Medical Videoscope Market report comprises of data that can be pretty indispensable when it is about dominating the market or making a mark in the market as a latest emergent. The report studies and evaluates market drivers, market restraints, challenges, opportunities and key developments in the market. It also contains strategic profiling of top players in the market, wide-ranging analysis of their core competencies, and their strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and acquisitions which are applicable for the businesses. Medical Videoscope Market research report has systematic and comprehensive market research study that provides the facts and figures in the field of marketing.

Market Analysis: Global Medical Videoscope Market

The global medical videoscope market is expected to reach USD 20.8 billion by 2025, from USD 14.5 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Major Market Competitors/Players: Global Medical Videoscope Market

Some of the major players operating in the global medical videoscope market are Olympus Corporation, Stryker Corporation, Karl Storz GMBH & Co.KG, Fujifilm Holding Corporation, Hoya Corporation (Pentax Medical), Richard Wolf GMBH, Smith & Nephew PLC, Conmed Corporation, Welch Allyn, Inc., XION GMBH, Olympus Corporation, Plc ConMed Corporation, KARL STORZ GmbH & Co., KG Fujifilm Holding Corporation, Richard Wolf GmbH, ConMed Corporation, Hoya Corporation, Smith and Nephew PLC and XION GmbH., Cook Medical, Advanced Sterilization Products Services Inc., Medtronic Plc, STERIS Corporation, Siemens Healthcare, and US Endoscopy Group among others.

Market Definition: Global Medical Videoscope Market

Medical videosopes are used to take visual feedback in surgical settings in order to obtain images of internal body parts. The real time video and images taken by videoscopes are displayed to the surgeons while ongoing surgical procedures or medical examination. A medical videoscope is a well-lit, optical instrument that is used to screen and execute diagnostic interventions inside hollow cavities and visceral organs of the body, such as the brain, esophagus, lungs, abdomen, gastrointestinal (GI) tract, and others. Medical conditions such as abdominal pain, ulcers, digestive tract bleeding, abnormal growth in the colon and other abdominal & gastrointestinal diseases can be diagnosed through endoscopy.

Due to rise in median age of the population, growing incidence of ophthalmic and gastrointestinal diseases and increasing application of the medical videoscope technology in the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disorder (GERD) and cancer, the use of medical videoscope has increased. According to a recent article published recently by Becker’s ASC, the gross charge pe GI/endoscopy case is of about USD 3,305.00. Moreover between 2000 and 2009, the percentage of surgery centers offering gastroenterology procedures increased from 11 percent to 34 percent. Hence, with increase in the cases of GI/endoscopy the need for medical videoscope has increased drastically.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing number of surgical procedures that utilize medical cameras

Technological advancements in medical cameras

High manufacturing costs

Market Segmentation: Global Medical Videoscope Market

The global medical videoscope market is segmented based on product, sensor, application and geographical segments.

Based on product, the market is segmented into Video Endoscopes, Visualization Systems. On the basis of application, the market is classified into Laparoscopy, Gastrointestinal (GI) Endoscopy, Arthroscopy, Obstetrics/Gynecology, Urology Endoscopy (Cystoscopy).

Based on geography, the market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In December 2016, Lakeridge Health installed three CARESTREAM DRX-Revolution Mobile X-ray Systems to help its staff to capture digital radiography exams for patients in the emergency department and intensive care units, as well as inpatients. Two imaging systems are installed at Lakeridge Health Oshawa and the third is deployed at Lakeridge Health Bowmanville.

In June 2018, , ZEISS, launched its new product under the brand name VISULAS green photocoagulation laser at the World Ophthalmology Congress in Barcelona. The new product is used to treat a variety of eye diseases including two major causes of blindness: Diabetic Retinopathy and Age-related Macular Degeneration. It offers uninterrupted workflow by giving doctors the ability to monitor important treatment settings directly from the eyepiece and the ability to change these settings while operating the joystick, respectively.

