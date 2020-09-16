Metal Casting Market 2020 Size, Growth & Forecast Report to 2026

COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Metal Casting Market report published by Value Market Research provides a detailed market analysis comprising market size, share, value, growth and trends for the period 2019-2026. The report encompasses data regarding market share and recent developments by key players. Moreover, this market report also covers regional and country markets in detail.

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the metal casting market include POSCO, Dynacast, Arconic, Ryobi Ltd., Endurance Technologies Limited, Alcast Technologies, Uniabex, MES, Inc., CALMET, Hitachi Metals. This section includes a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers & acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Dynamics

The market is primarily driven by the increasing use of lightweight materials in the construction and automotive sector. Furthermore, the growing demand for complex products from various end-use industries is likely to propel the market. The final product can be used in construction equipment & machinery, heavy vehicles, curtain walling, door handles, windows, and roofing. In addition to this, rising demand for pans, pots, utensils, engines, piping, and automotive are the growth factors for the cast iron market. Demand for the grey iron metal is projected to increase over the years because of its applications in housing, engine blocks, cylinder heads, and enclosures. Its characteristics, such as stiffness, high thermal conductivity, and wear resistance, make it useful in such applications. On the contrary side, the high cost of initial setup may hamper the market growth.

The report covers Porter's Five Forces Model, Market Attractiveness Analysis and Value Chain analysis.

Additionally, these tools also give inclusive assessment of each application/product segment in the global market of metal casting.

Market Segmentation

The entire metal casting market has been sub-categorized into material and application. The report provides an analysis of these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. This research study will keep marketer informed and helps to identify the target demographics for a product or service.

By Material

Iron

Steel

Aluminum

Others

By Application

Automotive & Transportation

Industrial

Building & Construction

Others

Regional Analysis

This section covers regional segmentation which accentuates on current and future demand for metal casting market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand for individual application segment across all the prominent regions.

