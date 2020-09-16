Middle East Cybersecurity Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2025- In New Research

The Middle East Cybersecurity Market report shows the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share and the market by type and application. The report deeply described by experts team and made full report on Middle East Cybersecurity Market with Forecasts 2025.

The Global Middle East Cybersecurity Market (MSS) Market size is projected to grow from USD 16.1 Billion in 2020 to USD 28.7 Billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.2% during the forecast period in the pre-COVID scenario.

#Key Players- IBM (US), Cisco (US), FireEye (US), Huawei (China), Fortinet (US), Palo Alto Networks (US), Check Point Software Technologies (Israel), Trend Micro (Japan), Sophos (UK), Kaspersky (Russia), McAfee (US), Forcepoint (US), DTS Solution (UAE), RAS Infotech (UAE), Code Green Systems (UAE), AT&T Cybersecurity (US), Protiviti (US), LogRhythm(US), Malwarebytes (Ireland), Safe Decision (KSA), Security Matterz (KSA) and More.

Cybersecurity is an approach to safeguard endpoints, networks, applications, cloud, and data from advanced threats and vulnerabilities. This involves a set of security technologies, solutions, tools, policies, security concepts, guidelines, risk management approaches, and professional & managed services, to protect critical enterprise information and infrastructure from cyber-attacks, damages, or unauthorized access.

The health care segment is the fastest-growing vertical during the forecast period. The increase in high-profile attacks on this sector has led to its adoption of cybersecurity. In the healthcare vertical, cybersecurity solutions such as medical device penetration testing, network segmentation for medical equipment, device inventory and risk analysis, medical device risk assessments, continuous incident response etc.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Introduction To Covid-19

1.2 Covid-19 Health Assessment

1.3 Covid-19 Economic Assessment

1.3.1 Covid-19 Economic Impact Scenario Assessment

1.4 Objectives Of The Study

1.5 Market Definition

1.5.1 Inclusions And Exclusions

1.6 Market Scope

1.6.1 Market Segmentation

1.6.2 Countries Covered

1.7 Years Considered For The Study

1.8 Currency Considered

1.9 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Breakup Of Primary Profiles

2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights

2.2 Market Breakup And Data Triangulation

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Market Forecast

2.5 Research Assumptions

2.6 Limitations Of The Study

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

…..And More

