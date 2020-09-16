Migraine Treatment Market 2020-2027 Strategic Insights, Share, Growth Accelerating || Leading Players – AOBiome, AstraZeneca, Aurobindo Pharma USA (A Subsidiary of Aurobindo Pharma) , Bausch Health Companies Inc

A winning Migraine Treatment Market report comprises of data that can be pretty indispensable when it is about dominating the market or making a mark in the market as a latest emergent. The report studies and evaluates market drivers, market restraints, challenges, opportunities and key developments in the market. It also contains strategic profiling of top players in the market, wide-ranging analysis of their core competencies, and their strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and acquisitions which are applicable for the businesses. Migraine Treatment Market research report has systematic and comprehensive market research study that provides the facts and figures in the field of marketing.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Migraine Treatment Market

Migraine treatment market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 12.4% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 12,943.53 million by 2027. Growing female population and rising awareness programs, are the major drivers which propelled the demand of the market in the forecast period.

The major players covered in the Migraine Treatment Market report are Eli Lilly and Company, Amgen Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc., Novartis AG, Bayer AG, Allergan, Abbott, Allodynic Therapeutics, LLC , AOBiome, AstraZeneca, Aurobindo Pharma USA (A Subsidiary of Aurobindo Pharma) , Bausch Health Companies Inc., Biohaven Pharmaceuticals, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Catalent, Inc, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., Impel NeuroPharma, Inc., Lundbeck, Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. (A Subsidiary of Merck & Co., Inc.), Neurelis, Inc., Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (A Subsidiary of Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd.), Pfizer Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc. (A Subsidiary of Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.), Zosano Pharma Corporation, among others. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Migraine treatment comprises features such as increasing R & D investment leading to pipeline products will impact in launching new product by the manufactures into the market which enhance its demand as well as technological advancement for the treatment of acute migraine has enhanced the demand of migraine treatment. Currently various research studies are taking place which is expected to create a competitive advantage for manufacturers to develop new and innovative and advanced migraine treatment drugs which expected to provide various other opportunities in the migraine treatment market. However, use of alternative therapies such as homeopathy and limitations of current migraine therapies expected to restraint the market growth in the forecast period.

The migraine treatment market report provides details of market share, new developments, and product pipeline analysis, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographic expansions, and technological innovations in the market. To understand the analysis and the market scenario contact us for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you create a revenue impact solution to achieve your desired goal.

Migraine Treatment Market Scope and Market Size

Migraine treatment market is segmented on the basis of types of migraine, treatment, route of administration, product type, type, end user and distribution channel. The growth among segments helps you to analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of types of migraine, the market is segmented into episodic, chronic, migraine with aura and others. Episodic segment is expected to dominate the market as it is the most prevalent migraine type and also it has been observe that other forms of migraine such as migraine with aura and chronic migraine remit the episodic migraine at a significant rate.

On the basis of treatment, the market is segmented into acute/abortive treatment, preventive/prophylactic treatment, non-pharmacological therapies and devices. Acute/abortive treatment is expected to dominate the market due to availability of several types of medications for the treatment of acute migraine. Moreover, most of the pharmaceutical companies have historically more focused on acute treatment of migraine as compared to that of the preventive treatment.

On the basis of route of administration, the market is segmented into oral, parenteral, nasal sprays and others. Oral segment is expected to dominate the market as most of the available drugs used for the migraine treatment are available in tablet forms, as oral route is used most often as it is considered safest, convenient and least expensive.

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into prescription and over the counter. Prescription segment is expected to dominate the market as majority of migraine treatment drugs are available only on prescription basis and only few medicines are available over the counter.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into branded and generic. Generic segment is expected to dominate the market as majority of the branded drugs gets expired as well as most of the treatment options are available as generic drugs and branded ones are less in number.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, homecare and others. Hospital segment is expected to dominate the market migraine attacks usually leads patients to emergency care which becomes possible in hospitals emergency rooms where they are provided with pre hospitalization treatment.

On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, online pharmacies and others. Hospital pharmacies segment is expected to dominate the market as hospitals are the primary source from where drugs can be procured by patients.

Migraine Treatment Market Country Level Analysis

The migraine treatment market is analysed and market size information is provided by types of migraine, treatment, route of administration, product type, type, end user and distribution channel.

The countries covered in migraine treatment market report are the U.S., Canada , Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Belgium, Netherlands, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, Rest Of Europe, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Philippines And Rest Of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest Of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, Israel and Rest of Middle East And Africa.

The U.S. region is dominating the global migraine treatment market being the largest consumer of pharmaceuticals globally, both branded and generic. Moreover, the novel drugs are launched in the U.S. for the first time after necessary approvals are secured making it the largest consumer. In Europe, Germany is dominating due to high growth of generic drugs is available at the low cost and the subsequent support from governments across several countries for these drugs, whereas in Asia-Pacific, China is dominating as people are aware of migraine and due to increasing cases of disease number of hospitals, clinics and health care providers are increasing.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as sales, FDA approvals, country demographics, regulatory acts and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global branded and generic drug manufacturers and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of sales channels are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Availability of Large Number of Generic Drugs is Propelling the Market Growth

Migraine treatment market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in migraine treatment industry with migraine treatment sales, impact of advancement in the migraine treatment and changes in regulatory scenarios with their support for the migraine treatment market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2018.

Competitive Landscape and Migraine Treatment Market Share Analysis

Migraine treatment market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product trials pipelines, product approvals, patents, product width and breadth, application dominance, technology lifeline curve. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to migraine treatment market.

Many product launch, approval, partnership and agreement are also initiated by the companies’ worldwide which are also accelerating the migraine treatment market.

For instance,

In December 2017, Aurobindo Pharma, the parent company of Aurobindo Pharma USA received FDA approval for sumatriptan and naproxen sodium tablets, which provides acute treatment of migraine attacks in adults with or without aura. This product approval paved the way for the company to enhace its migraine treatment product portfolio.

In February 2019, Biohaven Pharmaceuticals received FDA approval for NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the treatment of acute migraine in adults. It is novel quick dissolve oral tablet formulation which works by blocking CGRP receptors and hence proved to treat root cause of migraine. This product approval provided the company to increase its product portfolio for migraine treatment and hence will aid on to its revenue.

Collaboration, joint ventures and other strategies by the market player is enhancing the company market in the migraine treatment market which also provides the benefit for organisation to improve their offering for migraine treatment.

Customization Available: Global Migraine Treatment Market

Data Bridge Market Research is a leader in advanced formative research. We take pride in servicing our existing and new customers with data and analysis that match and suits their goal. The report can be customised to include price trend analysis of target brands understanding the market for additional countries (ask for the list of countries), clinical trial results data, literature review, refurbished market and product base analysis. Market analysis of target competitors can be analysed from technology-based analysis to market portfolio strategies. We can add as many competitors that you require data about in the format and data style you are looking for. Our team of analysts can also provide you data in crude raw excel files pivot tables (Factbook) or can assist you in creating presentations from the data sets available in the report.

