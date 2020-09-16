Modi’s government took action in case of data breach in Jinhua, convened committee and requested report within 30 days | Data breach in Zhenhua – GoI has assembled a committee of experts under the National Cyber ​​Security Coordinator to study these reports

New Delhi. Jinchen-based information technology company ‘Jinhua’ in China has been heavily accused of ‘digital surveillance’ of about 10,000 Indian citizens. It is alleged that in addition to the President of India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, many Union Ministers, Chief Ministers, opposition leaders – such as Sonia Gandhi and senior officials – are also on the company’s goal, as are the Chief of Defense Staff, the Chief of the three armies. And the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, judges and many well-known industrialists.

According to information received from the sources, the government has set up an expert committee in the data breach case. This committee examines all reports and issues advice within 30 days.

To get the latest news from Oneindia. Receive news updates all day long.

Allow notifications

You have already subscribed