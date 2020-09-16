New Research-At a CAGR of 30.3% | Identity Analytics Market Worth $1093 million by 2023

The Global Identity Analytics Market size is expected to grow from USD 291 Million in 2018 to USD 1,093 Million by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 30.3% during the forecast period.

#Key Players- Oracle (US), Verint Systems (US), LogRhythm (US), Quantum Secure (US), NetIQ (US), Hitachi ID Systems (Canada), SailPoint Technologies (US), Happiest Minds (India), Gurucul (US), Centrify (US), One Identity (US), Evidian (US), Brainwave GRC (France), ID Analytics (US), Nexis GmbH (Germany), Confluxsys (US), IDAX Software(UK), Okta (US), Novetta (US), Prolifics (US), NetOwl (US), Anomalix (US), Traxion (Netherlands), and ThreatMetrix (US).

The IT and telecom industry vertical is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the identity analytics market during the forecast period. IT and telecom organizations are a key target of cyber criminals. Hence, these organizations are making huge investments to enhance their security systems.

The large enterprises segment is expected to hold a larger market size in the identity analytics market, by organization size, during the forecast period. Availability of sufficient capital and huge workforce enables these organizations to deploy experts in different areas of identity management solutions and helps them in proper management of data and privacy.

