Next-Generation Data Storage Market (2019-2024) | Latest Innovation, Advance Technology, Top Companies

The Next-Generation Data Storage Market is estimated to grow from USD 56.8 Billion by 2019 to USD 102.2 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 12.48%.

Top Companies Profiled in the Next-Generation Data Storage Market:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (US)

Dell Inc. (US)

NetApp Inc. (US)

Hitachi Ltd. (Japan)

International Business Machines Corporation (US)

Toshiba Corporation (Japan)

Pure Storage Inc. (US)

Nutanix Inc. (US)

Scality (US)

Micron Technology Inc. (US)

Tintri Inc. (US)

Cloudian Inc. (US)

Drobo Inc. (US)

Quantum Corporation (US)

Western Digital Corporation (US)

Samsung Electronics (South Korea)

Fujitsu Ltd. (Japan)

VMware Inc. (US)

Nexenta Systems Inc. (US)

Netgear Inc. (US)

Inspur (China)

SSD is expected to hold the largest share of the next-generation data storage market by 2024.The rapidly growing volumes of data being generated from various users are raising the storage demand on data centers. In addition to the connected users, machines such as autonomous cars and connected planes generate a greater volume of content; this is also leading to the increased demand for storage capacity.

Enterprises are expected to hold the largest share of the next-generation data storage market by 2024. The increased data transfer speeds offered by the advanced data storage devices help the companies manage heavy workloads with high reliability and efficiency.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Objectives

1.2 Definition

1.3 Study Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Years Considered

1.4 Currency

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary and Primary Research

2.1.1.1 Key Industry Insights

2.1.2 Secondary Data

2.1.2.1 List of Major Secondary Sources

2.1.2.2 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.3 Primary Data

2.1.3.1 Breakdown of Primaries

2.1.3.2 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.2.2 Top-Down Approach

2.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

2.4 Research Assumptions

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Next-Generation Data Storage Market Opportunities

4.2 Next-Generation Data Storage Market in North America, By Country and End User

4.3 Next-Generation Data Storage Market, By Storage System

4.4 Next-Generation Data Storage Market, By Storage Architecture

4.5 Next-Generation Data Storage Market, By Storage Medium

4.6 Next-Generation Data Storage Market, By End User

4.7 Next-Generation Data Storage Market, By Geography

5 Market Overview

…..And More

