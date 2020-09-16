Nisin Market (2020-2025) with Future Development, Trends, Share, Size, Competitive Landscape Analysis and Regional Forecast

The Nisin Market report shows the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share and the market by type and application. The report deeply described by experts team and made full report on Nisin Market with Forecasts 2025.

The Global Nisin Market size is estimated to be valued at USD 443 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 553 Million by 2025, recording a CAGR of 4.5%.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Nisin Market:

DSM (Netherlands)

Galactic (Belgium)

DuPont (US)

Siveele B.V. (Netherlands)

Zhejiang Silver-Elephant Bioengineering (China)

Shandong Freda Biotechnology (China)

Chihon Biotechnology (China)

Mayasan Biotech (Turkey)

Handary S.A. (Belgium)

Cayman Chemicals (US)

The dairy products segment is projected to dominate the application segment in the nisin market. For dairy products, such as cheese, nisin is the most preferred and effective preservative due to the heat treatment steps of pasteurization, which does not eliminate all the spores.

The global nisin market is segmented region-wise, with a detailed analysis of each region. These regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW. The nisin market in the North American region is projected to be driven by the increase in consumer awareness toward organic and clean label ingredients.

