Northern Command refuted the statement that the Indian Army was ready for war in Ladakh. The Indian army is fully prepared for full-blown war in Ladakh, Northern Command said

Tension between India and China: Fires between the armies of both countries took place three times in 20 days.

Chinese soldiers will not be able to live in difficult conditions like Indians

The statement also said that it was said on behalf of the Indian military that if China wages war in Ladakh, it will have to deal with well-trained, more prepared, fully observant and psychologically strong Indian soldiers. Most Chinese soldiers come from urban areas, compared to physically and psychologically strong Indian soldiers. They are not aware of the problems of the ground situation and are not used to being stationed for a long time.

Bragging of porcelain

In a report published in China’s ‘Global Times’, the Northern Command spokesman was quoted as saying that Indian troops could not fight effectively in winter, it is true that after November in Ladakh it is up to 12 meters high. The ice freezes and the temperature reaches 30 to 40 degrees Celsius below zero. Despite all this, the best thing for India is that Indian soldiers have a great experience of waging war in winter and can prepare psychologically for war in a short time.

We also have Siachen’s experience

The statement also said that the Northern Command has been said to have the Indian military also has the experience of Siachen, the world’s highest battlefield, where conditions are very difficult compared to the border with China. In such a situation, no questions should be asked about the Indian Army. However, he also said that India has always been a peaceful country and wants to have good relations with neighbors. India always prefers to solve problems through dialogue. Negotiations are also underway to resolve the border dispute with China in eastern Ladakh.