Parachutes Market 2020 Size, Growth Factors & Forecast Report to 2026

The report encompasses data regarding market share and recent developments by key players.

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the parachutes market include Airborne Systems Inc., Mills Manufacturing Corporation, Butler Parachute Systems, Inc., Spekon Aircraft & Aerospace GmbH, Fxc Corporation, Cimsa Ingenieria de Sistemas SA, Zodiac Aerosafety Systems, SA, The Cirrus Design Corporation, Butler Parachute Systems, Inc., NH Global Sdn Bhd. This section includes a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers & acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Dynamics

The growing demand for parachutes in the military sector is a significant factor expected to drive the global parachute market’s growth. Parachutes are also utilized in microlights, light aircraft, and hang gliders for ballistic purposes. Rising deployment of drogue chutes or break chutes to slow the object and provide control and stability to the rapidly moving object is also anticipated to fuel the demand and drive the growth of the global market. Moreover, the growing trend of adventure sports such as skydiving, para jumping, paragliding, paramotoring, etc. is also expected to support parachutes’ demand during the forecast period. Further, a rise in the number of individuals participating in recreational adventure sports across the globe is another factor foreseen to boost the growth of the target market in the near future. However, the decline in demand for advanced parachutes from many countries due to military budget constraints may hamper the growth.

The report covers Porter's Five Forces Model, Market Attractiveness Analysis and Value Chain analysis.

Additionally, these tools also give inclusive assessment of each application/product segment in the global market of parachutes.

Market Segmentation

The entire parachutes market has been sub-categorized into product type, application. The report provides an analysis of these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. This research study will keep marketer informed and helps to identify the target demographics for a product or service.

By Product Type

Ram-air Parachute

Round Parachute

Rogallo-wing parachutes

Annular parachutes

Cruciform parachutes

By Application

Military

Rescue and Recovery

Cargo

Break Chutes

Sports

Regional Analysis

This section covers regional segmentation which accentuates on current and future demand for parachutes market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand for individual application segment across all the prominent regions.

