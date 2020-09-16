PCR Devices Market 2020-2026 Strategic Insights, Share, Growth Accelerating || Leading Players – Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Danaher (US), Takara Bio, Inc (Japan), Biomérieux S.A. (France)

A winning PCR Devices Market report comprises of data that can be pretty indispensable when it is about dominating the market or making a mark in the market as a latest emergent. The report studies and evaluates market drivers, market restraints, challenges, opportunities and key developments in the market. It also contains strategic profiling of top players in the market, wide-ranging analysis of their core competencies, and their strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and acquisitions which are applicable for the businesses. PCR Devices Market research report has systematic and comprehensive market research study that provides the facts and figures in the field of marketing.

Market Analysis: Global PCR Devices Market

Global PCR Devices Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 2.85 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 5.68 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 9.00% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing usage of biomarkers for diagnosis of diseases.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the PCR devices market are Abbott. (US), BD(US), F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), QIAGEN ( Germany), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.(US), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Danaher (US), Takara Bio, Inc (Japan), Biomérieux S.A. (France), Fluidigm (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Promega Corporation (US), Analytik Jena AG (Germany), SYGNIS Pharma AG(Germany ), LGC Limited (UK), Siemens (Germany), Enzo Life Science, Inc (India) RainDance Technologies, Inc (US) Affymetrix Inc (US )among others

Market Definition: Global PCR Devices Market

PCR devices have its applications in DNA sequencing, cloning, library generations, mutagenesis, expression profiling among others. PCR devices are thermal cycler which is commonly used in laboratories for amplifying the segments of DNA through polymerase chain reaction.

According to World Health Organization, Globally a third of ischaemic heart disease is attributable to high cholesterol. Overall, raised cholesterol is estimated to cause 2.6 million deaths (4.5% of total) and 29.7 million disability in 2008 This significant number is expected to act as a driver to the market growth.

PCR Devices Market Drivers

There is rise in incidences of infectious diseases and genetic disorders infants are expected to act as a driver to the market growth.

There is increase in usage of biomarkers for diagnosis of diseases infants is also expected to act as a driver to the market growth.

Technological advancement to adopt the new technology in PCR devices infants is also expected to act as a driver to the market growth.

PCR Devices Market Restraints

High amount of costing of these equipment is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Lack of knowledge and skilled professionals is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth.

Segmentation: Global PCR Devices Market

PCR Devices Market : By Technology

Digital PCR

Real-time PCR

PCR Devices Market : By Product Type

Instrument

Reagent

Consumables

Others

PCR Devices Market : By Application

Oncology

Blood Testing

Pathogen Detection

Research

Forensic

Others

PCR Devices Market : By End User

Hospital

Diagnostic Center

Pharmaceutical

Biotechnology

Clinical Research Organizations

Academia

Laboratories

PCR Devices Market : By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Key Developments in the PCR Devices Market :

In April 2019, Thermo Fisher launches ‘smart’ PCR systems this is equipped with facial unlock systems that can work on voice commands. This will simplify the process as many researchers in the lab perform experiments while wearing gloves.

In Jan, 2019, Qiagen acquired Formulatrix’s Digital PCR, TB Testing, Informatics products. With this acquisition Qiagen is focusing on Digital PCR which is not yet addressed properly.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global PCR devices market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Customization of the Report:

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

