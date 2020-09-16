People had fun in the resort near the jungle, then came the threat of an unwanted guest leopard … See video | Viral Video wanted guests in resort owner to see the leopard drinking water from the pool

People panicked after seeing leopards in the resort

It is worth noting that wild animals often reach habitats in search of food and water. But this situation becomes very dangerous for both humans and animals. Something similar happened to the M lady who lived at the resort when she was confronted by a dangerous leopard. At the sight of the leopard in the resort, those present are afraid, but fortunately the leopard does not attack anyone.

The leopard came in search of water

The video shows the leopard walking around the resort for a while and then running out of water without harming anyone. The leopard is said to have reached the resort in search of water, after slowing down here, he goes to the pool and starts drinking water in it. During this time, the woman who lives at the resort records his video on his smartphone.

Leopard didn’t hurt anyone

According to the media, after drinking the water, the leopard goes from there to the forest. People have commented on social media about seeing the birds at this resort in Africa. This video of a leopard coming to the resort and drinking water from the pool is now great on social media. Users are also surprised that the leopard has not harmed people in the resort.

Circled around the resort

Please tell us this video was posted by Sushant Nanda, the Indian Forest Service officer on his official Twitter account. Along with the video, he wrote that a star guest enters a resort in Africa by crashing the gate so that he can drink water. More than 7 thousand views have been viewed on this 36 second video so far, while 84 people have retweeted it on their profile. The video shows the leopard roaming the resort. Looks like he came here looking for water. However, no one was injured in this incident and the leopard also went back into the forest.