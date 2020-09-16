Pharmaceutical Isolator Market 2020-2026 Industry Size, Trends, Global Growth || Leading Players – COMECER S.p.A., Hosokawa, Hecht Technologie GmbH, Steriline S.r.l., Envair Limited, Vanrx Pharmasystems

A winning Pharmaceutical Isolator Market report comprises of data that can be pretty indispensable when it is about dominating the market or making a mark in the market as a latest emergent. The report studies and evaluates market drivers, market restraints, challenges, opportunities and key developments in the market. It also contains strategic profiling of top players in the market, wide-ranging analysis of their core competencies, and their strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and acquisitions which are applicable for the businesses. Pharmaceutical Isolator Market research report has systematic and comprehensive market research study that provides the facts and figures in the field of marketing.

Global pharmaceutical isolator market is projected to register a substantial CAGR of 7.7% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Competitive Analysis: Global Pharmaceutical Isolator Market

Some of the major players operating in this Pharmaceutical Isolator Market are Getinge AB, Chiyoda Corporation, Azbil Corporation, Germfree, MBRAUN, Wabash National Corporation, NuAire, ITECO s.r.l., COMECER S.p.A., Hosokawa, Hecht Technologie GmbH, Steriline S.r.l., Envair Limited, Vanrx Pharmasystems Inc., TEMA SINERGIE S.p.A, SKAN AG, Bioquell Inc., I.M.A. INDUSTRIA MACCHINE AUTOMATICHE S.P.A., JACOMEX, Fedegari Autoclavi S.p.A among others.

Pharmaceutical isolators are used as an industrial barrier system to manufacture drugs in contamination free environment. The pharmaceutical isolators have various applications such as microbiological test, cell therapy processing, in production of the advanced therapy medicine products (ATMP) and in weighing, filling and dispensing of the injectable sterile products. Various companies are engaged in manufacturing the isolator for the pharmaceutical industry such as Getinge AB, Skan AG and Wabash National Corporation among others. The continuous development of the pharmaceutical market in developing and developed countries and growing research and development expenditure to develop innovative drugs are all enhancing the utilization of the pharmaceutical isolators. The advanced pharmaceutical isolators and their preferences by the pharma industries, leading the major manufactures to expand their business for the development and production of isolators. For instance, in May 2017, Skan AG (Switzerland) expanded their Germany site by constructing the production plants for the safety cabinets which is majorly engaged in manufacturing the pharmaceutical isolators.

Segmentation: Global Pharmaceutical Isolator Market

Global pharmaceutical isolator market is segmented into eight notable segments which are type, product class type, system type, pressure difference, configuration, application, end user and distribution channel.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into aseptic isolators, containment isolators, bio isolators, sampling and weighing isolators, active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturing isolators and others In January 2014, Extract Technology (U.K.) launched the containment and aseptic isolators, with the affordable range of systems to maintain the standard processing in the pharmaceutical, bio-tech, chemical and healthcare industry. The standard range of products SteriPharm, IsoPharm and FlexiPharm ensures high quality of manufacturing processing.

On the basis of product class type, the market is segmented into Class III and ISO Class 5 NuAire (U.S.) offers an ISO class 5 which includes the containment pharmacy isolator creates negative pressure recirculating ISO Class 5 clean air environment for aseptic compounding of hazardous drugs and minute quantities of chemotherapy drugs to meet USP 797 requirements.

On the basis of system type, the market is segmented into closed system and open system COMECER S.p.A. (Italy) provides an open system containment solutions which are developed for the brand new glove correctly mounted with a calibrated hole device connected.

On the basis of pressure difference, the market is segmented into positive pressure and negative pressure Tema Sinergie (Italy) offers a positive pressure, custom, controlled atmosphere which includes the aseptic processing isolator system (AP-IS) is a GMP Class A ISO 5 modular isolator system, which is basically designed for pharmaceutical production, pharmacies, quality control lab.

On the basis of configuration, the market is segmented into floor standing, modular, mobile, compact, table top and portable Dec Group (Switzerland) provides DEC Multi-Purpose Isolator which is designed for the pharmaceutical product manufacturing of APIs and are containment based isolators to ensure APIs egress.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into sterility testing, pharmaceutical industry, microbiology safety cabinets, sampling/ weighing/ distribution, animal laboratories, medical device manufacturing and others ITECO s.r.l (Italy) provides the sterility testing isolators, SEI line ISOLATORS – STERILITY, the isolator basically designed for the mounting systems for performing sterility tests in which sterility conditions are maintained and monitored. The chamber is laminar flow (ULPA Filter, class ISO 5, U16), pneumatic gaskets, door interlocking, alarms to prevent the internal areas from contamination. It is used for the H2O2 measurement. The SEI model 702.5L insulator gives a pre-chamber and working chamber, which is designed to work in sterile conditions to eliminate the risk of contamination of the products or samples handled in them.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, academic and research institutes, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and contract research organization. Tailin (China) provides an RT1600DTC Rigid Isolator which is the new generation turbulent air flow isolator. The product is used in sterility testing in the R&D and pharmaceutical labs.

On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into direct tender and retailer In January 2019, TEMA SINERGIE S.p.A setup the Active Bio-decon Pass with the Chamber (AB-PTC) with an integrated vaporised hydrogen peroxide bio-decontamination system to AJ Vaccines (Denmark) for vaccine production. The establishment of the aseptic laboratory for AJ Vaccines (Denmark) enhancing the growth of the company.



Recent Developments:

In May 2018, Bioquell Inc (U.S.) recognized for the Best Health Care & Pharmaceutical PLC category of U.K. Stock Market awards.

In May 2016, ENVAIR LTD. announced their presence in the exhibition ANALYTICA 2016 held in Germany. The company will showcase their wide range of products Microbiological safety workbenches, PCR Thermal Cycler and Centrifuge. The showcase of their product range in international trade fair for laboratory technology, analysis, biotechnology will enhance the growth of the company.

Research Methodology: Global Pharmaceutical Isolator Market

Primary Respondents:

Key Opinion Leaders (KOL’s): Manufacturers, Researchers, Distributors and Pharmacologist, Industrialists.

Industry Participants: CEO’s, V.P.’s, Marketing/Product Managers, Market Intelligence Managers and, National Sales Managers.

