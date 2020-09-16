Point of Sale (POS) System Market 2020 Growth, Share & Forecast Report to 2026

COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Point of Sale (POS) System Market report published by Value Market Research provides a detailed market analysis comprising market size, share, value, growth and trends for the period 2019-2026. The report encompasses data regarding market share and recent developments by key players. Moreover, this market report also covers regional and country markets in detail.

The major players in the point of sale (POS) system market include Cognitive TPG, HP, Bixolon, Panasonic, NCR, Innolux, BOCA Systems, Sharp, Toshiba, 3M, POS-X, CUSTOM, Pertech Industries, M/s Pulsar Technologies (I), Samsung, Seiko Epson, Elo Touch Solutions.

Market Dynamics

Growing adoption for contactless payments and the propagation of Near Field Communication (NFC) devices in the industrial environment, has led to a roll in the adoption of integrated POS terminals. Rising investments in technologies, such as end-to-end encryption for offering secured payment solutions and assistance to customers, are expected to increase the demand for such terminals in the upcoming year. Many companies in the industry are focusing more on software due to the rising penetration of smartphones. Contactless payment is expected to be the most advanced trend in POS. Cloud-based POS systems are on the surge, compared to the on-premise systems, owing to its operational benefits like the software accessible from the internet, minimizes downtime (due to system maintenance). Also, cloud-based POS opens up greater possibilities for integration, as it has the potential to manage more areas of business from different locations.

Market Segmentation

The entire point of sale (POS) system market has been sub-categorized into components, type and end-user industries. The report provides an analysis of these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. This research study will keep marketer informed and helps to identify the target demographics for a product or service.

By Components

Hardware

Software

By Type

Fixed Point-of-sale

Mobile Point-of-sale

By End-User Industries

Entertainment

Hospitality

Healthcare

Retail

Other End-user Industries

Regional Analysis

This section covers regional segmentation which accentuates on current and future demand for point of sale (POS) system market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand for individual application segment across all the prominent regions.

