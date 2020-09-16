Ranvir Shorey’s counterattack on Jaya Bachchan, he would have given to his own children had he just walked. Ranvir Shorey hit back on Jaya Bachchan, he would have given it to his own kids had he just walked

BJP MP and actor Ravi Kishan from Gorakhpur has been known to raise the issue of “ drugs in Bollywood ” in the Lok Sabha on Monday. Member of Parliament Jaya Bachchan responded in the Rajya Sabha, saying the whole industry could be vilified by some people. At the same time, Jaya Bachchan targeted Kangana Ranaut and Ravi Kishan and said that some people are making holes in the plate they are eating. Some people try to discredit Bollywood, people who have earned a name in the film industry call it a gutter. To which actor Ranvir Shorey wrote without taking Jaya Bachchan’s name, ji – plates are decorated for his children. We’re thrown out like pieces, wrap up our tiffin and get to work. Nobody gave anything. That’s what these people couldn’t take from us. If he had just walked, he would have given it to his own children too.

Shourie said, you don’t understand this whole game is going on

Earlier on Thursday, Ranvir Shorey tweeted, “People who have come to the rescue of Bollywood cow dung (MUCK) are gatekeepers or are concerned with someone’s sycophancy. If you don’t like talking to someone, then you can too. Use freedom of speech or support them in silence. Don’t you understand what’s going on in this game? “

Users replied to Ranvir Shorey’s post

On this tweet from Ranvir, a user wrote that Ranvir ji touched your tweet, but those people don’t know that the biggest audience is Janardan who makes them a star then they can fall, now the country Kangana and you Just like Talented movies of hard-working people, no one will see the rest of these so-called stars coming. At the same time, another user wrote: if you use drugs in Punjab make a movie about it because it’s a problem, but if people in the movie industry use drugs don’t raise their issue in Parliament because it’s like a hole in the plate. Kahe Bhai, are drugs becoming multivitamins for the people of the movie industry? Is great Likewise, many users agreed while giving their feedback on Ranvir Shorey.