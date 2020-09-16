SC has notified the request of 7 UP bailiffs. SC has issued notice at the request of 7 UP bailiffs for not recommending SC collegium for appointment as judge in Allahabad HC

New Delhi. 7 High Court Officers from Uttar Pradesh have beaten Allahabad High Court Kadarwaja for appointment as judge in Allahabad High Court. These 7 bailiffs have sought refuge in the Supreme Court against the Collegium of the Supreme Court that is not recommending their names for appointment as justices of the Supreme Court of Allahabad. During the hearing of this petition, the Supervisory Committee and the Secretary-General of the Ministry of Legislation issued a notice and requested a response within four weeks.

Significantly, the Supreme Court has issued a notice of a petition challenging the inclusion of some of UP’s bailiffs in the Supreme Court Collegium’s recommendation of August 14, 2020 for appointment as judges of the Allahabad High Court. This petition was filed by Aruna Gupta on behalf of 7 UP bailiffs. The petition calls on the collegium to reconsider their affairs.

