Soldiers died in Pakistani shelling, two wounded, including Major, 3 Pak soldiers killed in retaliation. Army soldier Naik Aneesh Thomas lost his life in Jammu Kashmir due to unprovoked firing by Pakistan

India

oi-Rahul Kumar

| Published: Wednesday, September 16, 2020, 7:38 PM [IST]

Jammu. A soldier was killed on Tuesday in Pakistani shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir, while two soldiers, including Major, were injured. Fires and mortars were fired from Pakistan along the Line of Control in Rajouri district on Tuesday. Army officials said the Pakistani side fire took place in the Sundarbani sector. The Indian army gave an appropriate response to this.

The LoC was fired by Pakistani military in Mala in the Sunderbani sector of Rajori district late Tuesday night, targeting army posts. Three soldiers, including Major Havildar of the 17th Madras Regiment of Army, were seriously injured. He was taken by airlift to the army hospital in Echnoor, where the 16th Army Corps personnel, Naik Aneesh Thomas, was martyred.

The defense spokesman said Pakistan violated the ceasefire without provocation, firing small arms and mortar. Pakistan suffered heavy losses in retaliation. Three of his soldiers were killed, two posts and communication towers were destroyed. At least five soldiers are also injured. The fire continued late into the night from both sides. At the same time, the Pakistani military violated the ceasefire on Tuesday afternoon while firing at LOC at Kerry and Battal in the Palanwala sector. It also received an appropriate response from the military.

The security forces have increased their vigilance in view of the nefarious activities taking place on Pakistan Day. BSF jawans are known to have thwarted a major conspiracy of terrorist infiltration from across the border into Manguchakk from the Samba sector at the Indo-Pak international border. The infiltration attempt was also thwarted on September 14 in the Gurez sector in Bandipora district. The infiltrating terrorists escaped after shooting from the jaws.

Terrorist group IS active in these states of South India, NIA has so far 122: Ministry of Internal Affairs arrested

To get the latest news from Oneindia. Receive news updates all day long.

Allow notifications

You have already subscribed