Soon to be decided on ongoing criminal cases against MPs MLAs: SC | Prompt trial of incumbent and former MLA MPs charged with corruption: Supreme Court

New Delhi. With regard to the plea for early settlement of pending criminal cases against current and former legal aid and MPs, the Supreme Court has said that a decision will be taken shortly. The plea to prevent contaminated MLAs / Supreme Court MPs from running in elections throughout their lives was made by BJP leader and senior lawyer Ashwani Kumar Upadhyay. The central government said it will welcome any Supreme Court decision to speed up the trial of the MP / MLA criminal case.

The government suggested that the Supreme Court could also set a time limit for hearing such cases. While the case is being handled today, the court friend (amicus curiae) and the central government made several suggestions. Let us tell you that the data provided by the Supreme Court to the Supreme Court shows that there are 4,442 criminal cases pending against current and former legal assistance obligations and MPs.

