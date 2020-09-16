Strain Gauge Sensors Market 2020 Size, Key Players & Forecast Report to 2026

COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Strain Gauge Sensors Market report published by Value Market Research provides a detailed market analysis comprising market size, share, value, growth and trends for the period 2019-2026. The report encompasses data regarding market share and recent developments by key players. Moreover, this market report also covers regional and country markets in detail.

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the strain gauge sensors market include HBM, Kyowa Electronic Instruments Co. Ltd., Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., ATI Industrial Automation, OMEGA Engineering, Piezo-Metrics Inc., FUTEK Advanced Sensor Technology, Inc., The Crane Group Of Companies, ABB Group. This section includes a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers & acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Dynamics

Rising demand from major end-user industries of strain gauge sensors are chemical, metal, biotechnology, material, and food & beverages are driving the market growth. Strain gauge sensors have a broad range of applications in numerous industries. The use of these sensors is defined by their features, including the number of gauges in a gauge exemplar, resistance power of a grid, temperature sensitivity, low cost, gauge length, and gauge width. In addition to this, rising technological advancements, the utilization of strain gauge sensors in the mining, printing, and oil & gas sectors has been growing. This factor is expected to fuel the market during the forecast period. However, design and installation complexities are some restraints that may hinder the growth of the market.

The report covers Porter’s Five Forces Model, Market Attractiveness Analysis and Value Chain analysis. These tools help to get a clear picture of the industry’s structure and evaluate the competition attractiveness at a global level.

Additionally, these tools also give inclusive assessment of each application/product segment in the global market of strain gauge sensors.

Market Segmentation

The entire strain gauge sensors market has been sub-categorized into type, mounting type, construction and application. The report provides an analysis of these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. This research study will keep marketer informed and helps to identify the target demographics for a product or service.

By Type

Mechanical Strain Gauge Sensors

Electrical Strain Gauge Sensors

Piezoelectric Strain Gauge Sensors

By Mounting Type

Bounded Strain Gauges

Unbounded Strain Gauges

By Construction

Optical Sensors

Semiconductor Strain Gauges

Photoelectric Gauges

Thin-Film Strain Gauges

Diffused Semiconductor Strain Gauges

By Application

Vibration Monitoring

Residual Stress

Torque Measurement

Strain Measurement

Deflection & Bending Measurement

Regional Analysis

This section covers regional segmentation which accentuates on current and future demand for strain gauge sensors market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand for individual application segment across all the prominent regions.

