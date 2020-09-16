Swara Bhaskar, angry with Kangana’s attacks on Jaya Bachchan, learns to respect the elderly when she is a true nationalist. Swara Bhaskar, angry with Kangana, in favor of Jaya Bachcha, said actress, respect elders’ students if pray is a true nationalist

India

oi-bhavna pandey

| Published: Wednesday, September 16, 2020, 9:31 PM [IST]

Mumbai. After Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan’s statement on ‘Drugs in Bollywood’, a fierce battle has begun. Kangana Ranaut has carried out one attack after another against Samajwadi Party MP and Bollywood advocate actress Jaya Bachchan. To which all Bollywood celebrities have expressed their anger at Kangana Ranaut. At the same time, actress Swara Bhaskar has also jumped in the battle of Jaya Bachchan and Kangana Ranaut, speaking in favor of Jaya Bachchan and being directly attacked by Kangana.

Swara Bhaskar, quote … Please do it, give me if you want to abuse

Let me tell you, Kangana tweeted a statement on Wednesday about Jaya Bachchan’s statement in Rajya Sabha. Swara Bhaskar wrote the post, which is very embarrassing. Swara responded to Kangana’s tweet, writing: ‘Sick Kangana, embarrassing comment! Please do it. Keep the dirt of your mind confined to yourself, if you want to abuse me, let me … I’ll be happy to listen to your bullshit and this mud wrestling will fight you. Respect for the elderly is the first lesson of Indian culture – and you are an alleged nationalist.

You’re cheesy: Kamya Punjabi backed Jaya Bachchan on the name of Aaradhya

Kangana launched a series of attacks on Jaya Bachchan

On Wednesday, Kangana Ranaut criticized Jaya Bachchan’s ‘hole in the record’ statement and asked which record was given by Jaya ji and her industry? Found a plate with two minute bun item numbers And I always got a romantic scene, which also after sleeping with hero I learned this industry Feminism decorating Thali Desh Bhakti Naripradhan movies this is not my own plate Jaya ji yours.

Singer Sona Mahapatra gave an appropriate response to Farah Khan, who commented on Kangana Ranaut’s ‘class’

Kangana had previously said, ‘If Abhishek Bachchan would have been found hanging in the room’

To which Kangana said yesterday, ‘Jaya ji, you would have said the same if my teenage daughter Shweta had been beaten, taken on drugs and abused. Would you have said the same if Abhishek constantly complained about harassment and harassment and was hanged one day? Show some mercy to us too. ‘

Amitabh Bachchan explained the meaning of the word “arrogance”, knows why social media users were furious

Jaya’s statement that caused a ruckus

It may be known that Socialist MP Jaya Bachchan had said on Tuesday in Rajya Sabha that some people are trying to discredit Bollywood, people who have earned a name in the film industry, they call it a gutter, I don’t agree at all. Those who make holes in the plate eat them. Kangana Ranaut called the movie industry a ‘gutter’ while criticizing the people of the entertainment industry, claiming that 99 percent of the actors were addicted to drugs. She has also attacked the Bollywood ‘mafia’, which would destroy the careers of outsiders like him and Sushant Singh Rajput.

Police team deployed at Amitabh Bachchan’s home

As a precautionary measure against Jaya Bachchan’s statement, Mumbai Police has deployed a squad of police officers outside the home of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. BJP MP and actor Ravi Kishan from Gorakhpur has been known to raise the issue of “ drugs in Bollywood ” in the Lok Sabha on Monday. Member of Parliament Jaya Bachchan responded in the Rajya Sabha, saying that the whole industry could be vilified by some people. Jaya Bachchan also addressed Ravi Kishan, saying that some people make holes in the plate they eat on.

The person asked Amitabh Bachchan – Why don’t you donate, Big B gave this fitting answer

To get the latest news from Oneindia. Receive news updates all day long.

Allow notifications

You have already subscribed