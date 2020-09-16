Tata company gets contract to build new parliament building of India, knows how much it will be finished in crores In new parliament building of India to be built in 862 crores, Tata wins contract by beating 7 companies

India

oi-bhavna pandey

| Updated: Wednesday, September 16, 2020, 8:05 PM [IST]

New Delhi. To construct a new parliament building, the Tata company has won the contract to build it and leave all companies behind. On Wednesday, the Tata group was commissioned to build a new parliament building.

The Tata company was awarded the contract to build Parliament House for Rs 861.9 crore. Let us tell you that 7 companies were in competition to build a new parliament building in the country. These 7 companies had submitted the tender to get the contract for the construction of Parliament House. These companies include Tata Projects Limited, Larsen and Toubro Limited, ITD Cementation India Limited, NCC Limited, Shapoorji Pallonji and Company Private Limited, Uttar Pradesh Rajya Nirman Nigam Limited, and PSP Projects Limited. But in the attempt to build up Parliament, Tata Projects beat everyone and got the contract.

Significantly, information regarding the country’s new parliament building was revealed on Tuesday. Revealing that there was previously talk of the formation of some minarets at the top, now comes a national emblem (Ashoka Stambh) of the country. After this monsoon session, work on the new parliament building can begin. Explain that a new parliament will be built for the existing parliament.

Tata defeated Larsen and Toubro Company, who submitted bids of ₹ 865 crore. The Central Public Works Department today opened financial offers for the construction of a new parliament building. The project is expected to be completed in a year. The government agency had estimated a cost of ₹ 940 crore. The new building is designed as a triangle. Officials say it has been described as “lot number 118” by Parliament House.

