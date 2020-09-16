The 25th solar cycle of the sun begins, NASA explains what impact will be on the earth and the solar system sun starts new cycle, much effect on solar system

A strong solar storm will hit the sun

According to NASA scientists, the sun’s 25th solar cycle has begun. Recently, a strong coronial wave, ie solar luminosity, had appeared on the surface of the sun. What this revealed. He has expressed fear that a strong solar storm could now hit the sun. In addition, there may be other movements on it. Scientists believe that the light from the sun has illuminated in recent months. Now when the new cycle has begun, it will emit strong light, flames, etc. into space.

The lights were also reduced

Earlier, the German Max Planck Institute had filed a second claim. According to him, with the passage of time, the light coming from stars and planets fades. Suraj is also not untouchable by this process. In such a situation, sunlight has declined over the past 9,000 years. The studies conducted so far have shown a reduction in lighting up to five times. However, to date no scientist has solved the complete puzzle related to the sun and space.

How old is the sun?

According to a study by the Max Planck Institute, sunspots that form on the surface of the sun are a great help in research. Based on this, they discover that the sun has been still for the past thousand years as the sunspot has receded. He also compared the sun to 2500 stars. He said there was not a single spot on the sun for 264 days last year. The study has thus far described the sun as 4.6 billion years old.