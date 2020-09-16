The global recession during the Corona epidemic did not last as long as expected: OECD | Global economic scenario is not as bad as feared: OECD

Wednesday, September 16, 2020

New Delhi. The Corona epidemic has not only ruined India, the economies of other countries. Even the supposedly powerful America has been startled by this epidemic. At the same time, the international organization OECD has released a report stating that the performance of the corona epidemic global economy, particularly the economies of the US and China, is not as bad as previously feared. However, the report also says that as a result of the epidemic there is still an unprecedented downturn in the global economy.

The International Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) released this report on Wednesday. In its report, the OECD predicts a 4.5 percent decline in global gross domestic product (GDP) this year. However, this estimate is lower than the 6 percent drop the organization predicted in June. The OECD also hopes to improve the world economy next year and grow by five percent. In addition, OCD also spoke of being ‘significantly uncertain’ in the economic scenario. The OECD said that in the second quarter of 2020, global production fell by more than 10 percent by the end of 2019, “an unprecedented sudden drop in the modern age.”

At the same time, the corona vaccine organization said the Kovid 19 vaccine won’t come out until the second half of 2021, until then cases are likely to continue. The OECD has revised its estimate of the US economy. It is now expected that this year will shrink 3.8 percent from 7.3 percent earlier. According to the OECD, China is the only country in the group of 20 powerful countries in the world whose economy is set to grow by 1.8 percent this year. It was previously expected to drop by 2.6 percent. The OECD has lowered its forecast for India, Mexico and South Africa. The OECD is expected to decline 9.5 percent in the French economy, 10.5 percent in Italy and 10.1 percent in Britain. The OECD said future growth prospects will depend on factors such as the severity of new virus outbreaks, the restrictions imposed, vaccinations and the effects of financial and monetary policy measures.

