Three prized idols were stolen from a temple in Tamil Nadu 40 years ago, now the British government has returned. The British police have transferred the idol of Lord Ram Sita and Lakshman to India

oi-ashutosh tiwari

| Updated: Wednesday, September 16, 2020, 5:55 PM [IST]

New Delhi: 40 years ago, some thieves stole three prized idols from a temple in Tamil Nadu. After this it was brought to the UK and sold. All sculptures date from the 15th century. In this case, there is a relief news now as the idols are coming back to India again. The Government of India has thanked the British Police and the Government there for this assistance.

According to the Ministry of Culture, the British police on Tuesday handed over three statues to the Indian High Commission, namely of Lord Ram, Laxman and Sita. During this period, Prahlad Patel, Union Minister of Culture and Tourism, also participated in the program via video conferencing. Also thanked the British police, the government there, the Archaeological Survey of India and the High Commission for returning the sculptures. Now the British government is in talks to return the statue of Vagdevi to India.

According to Minister Prahlad Patel, the three sculptures were made of brass, which is a unique piece of Indian metal art. These idols were stolen from a Vijayanagara temple in Nagapattinam district of Tamil Nadu in 1978. It is now being brought back. He said the Indian government is committed to preserving culture. From independence to 2013, only 13 images have been brought back from abroad, but more than 40 images have been brought back since 2014.

