Tirupati Member of Parliament Balli Durga Prasad Rao died of corona infection. Tirupati MP Balli Durga Prasad Rao dies from corona infection

New Delhi. Balli Durga Prasad Rao, Member of Parliament from Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh, died Wednesday evening at Apollo Hospital in Chennai. According to the information received, the leader of the Yuvjan Shramik Rayathu Congress Party (YSR) has died as a result of infection with the Corona virus. Bally Durga had been ill for a while and was sent to Chennai 15 days ago for better treatment. Please tell us that Balli Durga Prasad Rao was an ardent follower of former Minister N. Srinivasulu Reddy and was a minister in the NTR government.

