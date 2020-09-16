Tokenization Market (2018-2023): First Data, Gemalto, Fiserv, Micro Focus and Others.

The Tokenization Market report shows the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share and the market by type and application. The report deeply described by experts team and made full report on Tokenization Market with Forecasts 2023.

The Tokenization Market size is estimated to grow from USD 983 Million in 2018 to USD 2,670 Million by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 22.1% during the forecast period.

Top Companies Profiled in the Tokenization Market:

First Data (US)

Gemalto (Netherlands)

Fiserv (US)

Micro Focus (UK)

Symantec (US)

Thales e-Security (US)

Visa (US)

Wex (US)

Worldpay (US)

Dell Technologies (US)

CipherCloud (US)

Futurex (US)

Liaison Technologies (US)

Protegrity (US)

TokenEx (US)

Bluefin (US)

Sequent Software (US)

Discover Financial Services (US)

Carta Worldwide (Canada)

Merchant Link (US)

Ingenico ePayments (US)

Rambus (US)

Mastercard (US)

Verifone (US)

IP Solution International (Australia)

The tokenization market by service includes professional and managed services. Furthermore, the professional services include consulting, training and education, and support and maintenance. These services help clients understand their solutions and related processes. The solution segment is expected to hold a larger market size during the forecast period.

The SMEs segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR, owing to the rising deployment of the tokenization solution by SMEs to proactively protect their payment transactions. SMEs are small in terms of their size, but cater to a large number of customers globally. The Robust and comprehensive tokenization solution is not implemented in SMEs, due to financial constraints in these organizations.

